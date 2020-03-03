Metallica hail discovery of "The Thing That Should Not Be" deep in the Pacific Ocean

Last week, a new crustacean species was discovered in the depths of the Pacific Ocean close to Hawaii – and was promptly named in honour of Metallica.

Dr Torben Riehl and Dr Bart De Smet of Ghent University in Belgium named the worm-like creature Macrostylis metallicola in tribute to the thrash giants – and Metallica have reacted, saying they have a lot in common with “The Thing That Should Not Be.”

The band say on Instagram: “We’ve played on all seven continents, made it into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and now… we’re a crustacean!

“Senckenberg researcher Dr Torben Riehl and Dr Bart De Smet of Ghent University in Belgium have discovered a new crustacean species in the depths of the northern Pacific Ocean and decided to name it after some rock band. Welcome to our world Macrostylis metallicola!



“First of all, stellar name Dr Riehl. Second, what an honour! Not only did Dr Riehn name his discovery after a band as he has been a fan since childhood, The Thing That Should Not Be has a few things in common with us.

“The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colourless. Talk about Blackened! It also lives amongst metallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel, and rare-earth elements. So it basically lives in a rock stadium? Now that’s one metal crustacean!



“You just never know what you’ll find lurking beneath the sea.”

Metallica join a long list of rock and metal artists to have species named in their honour.

In 2017, Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster had a 400 million year old monster worm named after him, while an ancient predator worm Kingnites Diamondi was named after King Diamond, and the fossil ringworm Kalloprion Kilmisteri was branded in tribute to late Motorhead frontman Lemmy.

Last week, Metallica were forced to cancel two US festival appearances due to vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield having to attend ‘mandatory sobriety weekends’, according to festival organisers.

The metal icons were due to headline the Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life festivals in May.