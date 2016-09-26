Lamb Of God's Randy thankful he was older when band broke

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe says he’s thankful the band were in their 30s by the time they found fame – because they’d have struggled to handle it when they were younger.

The vocalist says the relentless communication from fans on social media would have been difficult to cope with when he was in his 20s.

Blythe, 45, tells Northern Star: “I don’t have a Facebook account, and as you get bigger and bigger and more and more people start coming to see your band, there is always the ego monster that can creep in if you don’t watch it.

“I think, fortuitously for myself and my band, we were all already in our 30s when we really started gaining some traction as a band. I think we would not have handled it as well had we been younger in our 20s. But we were already firmly grounded as who we were as people.

“I used to have a Twitter where all I would do is wind up arguing with my fans. Not not all of them, I had a lovely relationship with most of them, but I didn’t like the weird anonymous unaccountability that people had. The way they acted sometimes on Twitter and I am assuming that’s the same on Facebook.”

Blythe is very active on Instagram, which he says he uses mainly as “a tool to share art,” mainly his photography.

He adds: “I am not putting photos of my lunch or you won’t see selfies. If there is a picture of me, it is a self-portrait that I took for a reason, normally for an interview or something.

“I try put up pictures that have some artistic merit to them and write with them and try and drive some sort of narrative that might encourage people to think about what they are seeing and maybe think about how they view art and the world.

“I don’t put pictures of me up in scenic places. To me, that just reeks of arrogance.”

Lamb Of God have several dates remaining on their world tour in support of VII: Sturm Und Drang, and Blythe will fill in for Mike Williams on Eyehategod’s upcoming tour.

Oct 26: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Oct 28: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 29: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Oct 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 01: Adelaide HQ Complex, Australia

Nov 03: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Nov 06: Chiba Knotfest, Japan

