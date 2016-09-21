5 heavy Metallica riffs made heavier

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the heaviest thing ever is the Revolving Service Structure of launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It weighs 2423 tonnes. We certainly wouldn’t want to drag that onto a bus.

If Metallica riffs had a tangible weight, the Guinness Book of World Records would have to make an awkward phone call to the boffins in Florida and strip them of their title. Because together, both James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett – the Captains of Crunch – possess a unique power to reduce a building to rubble with the power of riffing.

One guitarist in Poland – who runs the not-at-all-spooky Paranormal Guitar Facebook page – has experimented with standard D tuning to see how much heavier songs like Wherever I May Roam, Enter Sandman, One, Seek And Destroy and For Whom The Bell Tolls could be. The answer, as you may expect, is epically heavy.

So, do you want heavier? ‘Tallica fan gives you heavier, baby.

