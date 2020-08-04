Metallica celebrate James Hetfield’s birthday by turning the clock back 20 years

Metallica have broadcast the latest instalment of their Metallica Mondays series, which this week celebrated James Hetfield’s birthday.

The vocalist and guitarist turned 57 on Monday, with the band raiding the vaults for a performance in Dallas, Texas, from August 3, 2000 – Hetfield’s 37th birthday.

The set is peppered with classic tracks – and towards the end of Enter Sandman, Hetfield is given a birthday surprise when he’s pelted with cream pies from Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and the entire Metallica road crew.

Metallica will release their S&M2 live album later this month on August 28 on standard 4LP vinyl, collectible coloured vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to just 500 copies.

S&M2 was captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

Last week, bassist Robert Trujillo unboxed the package from the beach… before hitting the waves with his surf board.

Metallica: S&M2

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman