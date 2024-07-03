Order your limited edition Kittie bundle – featuring an exclusive T-shirt

In celebration of Kittie’s seventh album, Fire, we’ve teamed up with the trailblazing Canadians for this very special bundle you won’t find anywhere else.

Alongside the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which will include an exclusive Kittie cover you can’t get in shops, the bundle comes with an exclusive T-shirt design featuring a black kittie curled up in a skull. Awww!

You can only order them via Metal Hammer – so get yours now here!

Kittie burst onto the nu metal scene in 1999 with debut album Spit, and released five more albums before going on an unannounced hiatus in 2012. But after reuniting to play Las Vegas festival When We Were Young in 2022, the foursome were approached by Sumerian Records about making the album that would become Fire – their first in 13 years.

Inside the issue, we take Kittie to a cat cafe for some snuggles, as they reflect on their part in making the metal scene more inclusive.

“There is a lot more representation of women in metal,” says frontwoman Morgan Lander. “We were sort of the lone women in modern metal or nu metal for a really long time. While I don’t think that has solved all of the problems of misogyny and all of those things most women in the music industry experience, representation certainly helps. It’s a slow crawl to the equality thing, but there’s a lot of incredible female talent out there, and I love to be a part of it.”

Fire was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones, Korn) and recorded in Nashville. In an 8/10 review, Metal Hammer’s Paul Travers wrote: “This is a supremely assured return from a band who, while acknowledging what has gone before, are intent on creating something fresh, new and exciting. This Kittie still has claws.” Also in the magazine, there are new interviews with Serj Tankian, Nightwish, Jinjer, Scowl, Sepultura, Apocalyptica and more!

