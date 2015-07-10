Blythe, Holt in Metal Allegiance studio clip

Supergroup Metal Allegiance have released a video teaser for their debut album.

The clip features the self-titled album’s opening track Gift Of Pain being recorded, with snippets of Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe tracking his guest vocal part for the song. Exodus and Slayer axeman Gary Holt is also seen.

The project is led by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy. Nuclear Blast will launch the title on September 18.

Skolnik said last month that he was loving the freedom afforded to him in the group, adding: “I enjoy being part of a guitar team in Testament – but I’m also somebody who you can give the whole track to and I’ll make it happen.”

Metal Allegiance is available for pre-order. The digipak edition features an additional cover of Dio’s We Rock along with a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Tracklist

Gift Of Pain (ft Blythe, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Holt)

Let Darkness Fall (ft Troy Sanders, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Mark Menghi, Rex Brown, Blythe)

Can’t Kill The Devil (ft Chuck Billy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Phil Demmel, Andreas Kisser)

Dying Song (ft Phil Anselmo, Skolnick, Menghi, Portnoy)

Scars (ft Mark Osegueda, Cristina Scabbia, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy)

Destination: Nowhere (ft Matt Heafy, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy)

Wait Until Tomorrow (ft Dug Pinnick, Jamey Jasta, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy)

Triangulum (ft Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Misha Mansoor, Ben Weinman, Charlie Benante, Demmel, Matt Heafy, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal)

Pledge Of Allegiance (ft Osegueda, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Benante, Holt, Kisser)

We Rock (ft Osegueda, Chris Jericho, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Alissa White-Gluz, Billy, Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza, Skolnick, Ellefson, Portnoy, Kisser, Demmel, Holt)