Metal Allegiance sign deal for debut

Supergroup Metal Allegiance have signed a deal with Nuclear Blast to release their debut album, it’s been announced.

The band is the brainchild of Mark Menghi, who brought together Megadeth’s David Ellefson, Testament’s Alex Skolnick and The Winery Dogs and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy for the project in 2011.

Known for their live shows, the group has featured a diverse lineup of guest musicians in the past, including Scott Ian, Joey Belladonna, Charlie Benante, Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Kerry King, Dave Lombardo and Chuck Billy.

Nuclear Blast president Monte Conner says: “These guys wrote an amazing and diverse record that is 100% pure metal, and lined up some killer guest vocalists and lead guitarists to bring it home in an epic, shredding fashion.

“Perhaps the coolest part of all is that unlike similar projects in the past that existed as studio-only creations, Metal Allegiance were a touring entity first and have now organically evolved into a studio band that makes albums.”

The group’s debut is scheduled for an autumn release. More details will be issued in due course.

Ellefson and his Megadeth bandmates are currently working on their 15th album, while Portnoy is planning on releasing The Winery Dogs’ second album this summer and will tour with Twister Sister following the death of AJ Pero. Skolnick and Testament will play this year’s Download festival.