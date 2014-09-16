Meshuggah don’t look down

Meshuggah have released a clip from their upcoming The Ophidian Trek DVD, in which they perform Do Not Look Down.

The pack is set for launch on September 30 and celebrates the band’s 25th anniversary. They’ve also detailed a re-release of 2004 single-track EP I, with bonus material, on September 26.

The Ophidian Trek was filmed during Meshuggah’s appearance at the Wacken festival this year and also includes scenes from their European tour.

Drummer Tomas Haake recently said: “We’re super-proud of how it came out. Talented photographer Anthony Dubois has really done a stunning job with it. Hope you guys dig it – and here’s to another 25, or maybe just a little less!”

The band will deliver an anniversary tour at the end of the year, including a show at London’s Roundhouse on December 20.

Tracklist