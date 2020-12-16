Meshuggah announce 2021 European tour, plus stand-alone London show

Meshuggah have lined up a lengthy European tour for winter 2021, and a one-off date at London’s Albert Hall in the summer of 2022.

Currently working on their ninth studio album, the successor to 2016’s The Violent Sleep Of Reason, the Swedish tech-metal stars will launch their 2021 European trek in Vienna on November 19, with the first leg of the tour winding up in Germany, at Hamburg’s Große Freiheit, on December 13.

Special guests on the dates, except for the Oberhausen show, will be Zeal & Ardor.

In addition, the Swedes have announced a one-off London show at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 3, 2022. The fact that the band will be active in summer 2022, suggests that we might reasonably expect some festival appearances in Europe around the same time.

In October, Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake spoke to former Metal Hammer writer Terry Bezer on his Mosh Talks With Beez channel on Knotfest.com and explained that, while the Umeå quintet have been steadily amassing a wealth of new material, Covid-19-enforced separation has meant that fine-tuning new songs is taking “days instead of maybe hours.”

“I think we have most of the material for the new album,” Haake says. “It takes a long time for us between each album, and this time, due to COVID as well, it’s gonna be longer than usual, I think. Right now, we’re aiming at a release in late ’21. Then the question mark right now is, is touring even gonna happen at that point? And if not, do you release the album or do you hold off with it and try to make money some other ways, like doing live shows on the Internet or whatever? It’s time consuming, for sure.”



Messhugah will play:



2021

Nov 19 Vienna Arena, AUS

Nov 20 Munich Tonhalle, GER

Nov 22 Lyon Le Transbordeur, FRA

Nov 23 Wiesbaden Schlachthof, GER

Nov 25 Tilburg 013, NL

Nov 26 Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal LUX

Nov 27 Lille L’Aeronef, FRA

Nov 28 Paris - L’Olympia, FRA

Nov 30 Milan - Alcatraz, ITA

Dec 01 Zurich Samsung Hall, CH

Dec 02 Leipzig - Haus Auensee, GER

Dec 03 Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, GER

Dec 05 Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 06 Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Dec 08 Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 09 Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 11 Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL

Dec 12 Berlin Columbiahalle, GER

Dec 13 Hamburg Große Freiheit, GER



2022



June 03 London Royal Albert Hall, UK