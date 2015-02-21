Melechesh stream album No.6

Melechesh have streamed sixth album Enki in advance of its release on March 2 via Nuclear Blast.

It followed the launch of lead track Lost Tribes, featuring Max Cavalera of Soulfly. Other guests on the record include Rob Caggiano of Volbeat and Rotting Christ frontman Sakis Tolis on the project.

Melechesh mainmain Ashmedi says: “Max is a lion – I love his voice. Sakis is an old friend and we toured together in the past, and Rob and I always wanted to collaborate. They all went above and beyond to make it happen despite their busy schedules. Melechesh is more than a band – it’s a society!”

He adds: “Enki solicited different approaches and new experiences. I’m flattered and honoured to have esteemed guests appear on this multifaceted album.”

The follow-up to 2010’s The Epigenesis sees the return of drummer Lord Curse following the 2014 split on good terms with Xul, who had been with the band since 2005.

Tracklist