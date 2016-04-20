Dave Mustaine: It's a terrible lie that I'm difficult to work with

Dave Mustaine says that it’s a “terrible lie” that he is difficult to work with.

The Megadeth frontman has gained a reputation as one of the most divisive personalities in metal – particularly in the years following his expulsion from Metallica in 1983.

While he admits that their temporary drummer, Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler, might have been afraid to share his own ideas with the frontman at first, he says it’s a “bummer” when strangers approach him and say that they expected him to be an “a-hole.”

He tells Elliot In The Morning: “Let’s not kid ourselves. Unfortunately, there’s a terrible lie out there about me and my reputation, how difficult I am to work with, and Chris will attest now, after working together, that it’s B.S.

“I don’t care about it. I think it’s kind of a bummer, though, sometimes when people, for the first time, come up to you. It’s such a pregnant pause when people will meet you and go, ‘God, you know, I heard you were such an a-hole,’ and you just kind of look at them, like, ‘Uh-huh.’

He continues: “This reminds me of when I was a kid and my first dance. I went up to a girl and I asked her to dance, and she said ‘no,’ and I walked away and I thought, ‘Screw you! You don’t know what you’re missing.’ And I figured I would commence to destroy her reputation in school.

“I’m kidding, of course, but that’s kind of what we do when we get any kind of rejection; we make the other person out to be really horrible.”

Mustaine hints that his mudslinging match with Metallica after they fired him was a case in point.

He adds: “Neither one of us really wanted to tell the absolute truth about what happened; we wanted to make the other party the bad guys.

“And I think that’s what took so long for us to come to the truth that, ‘Hey, we still really love each other a lot. And it was never meant to be, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be friends.’”

Megadeth will kick off a string of US and European festival dates at the end of the month, which includes an appearance at this year’s Download Festival.

