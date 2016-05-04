Dave Mustaine: Trolls need love too

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine feels sorry for online trolls, and argues that it’s important to offer them some love despite their attempts to cause trouble.

The outspoken artist has often been the victim of negative commenting on the internet – but he says he tries to keep an open mind about those who make the comments.

Mustaine tells Fox Action News: “The thing with social media is there’s so much dishonesty and anonymity. People will say they’ve met us, they know us.

“There’s something going round that the singer from Paramore is my niece or something. When they said her name I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is.’ Then I looked it up and I went, ‘Come on!’ Real bright comparison there.”

He continues: “You have to have a thick skin. You have to not worry about trolls – because, as funny as this sounds, trolls need love too.

“You either ignore them or you just kind of love them until they wake up or go away. If they see they’re getting in your face, they’re going to keep doing it.

“So I look at it like this: I treat everybody with as much love and respect as I possibly would want.”

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson this week described the band as “reborn” through latest album Dystopia, saying that fans had stopped hoping for any previous lineup reunions. The thrash icons remain on the road until August, including an appearance at the Download festival in June.

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Schaghticoke Rock ‘n Derby, NY

May 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Jun 05: Nijmegen FortaRock, The Netherlands

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina