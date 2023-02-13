Megadeth to stream live show from Tokyo Budokan with special guest Marty Friedman

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has been announced as the special guest for Megadeth's They Only Come Out at Night event, a livestreamed show scheduled for Tokyo's iconic Budokan hall on February 27. The show will be Megadeth's first ever performance at Budokan.

The performance will be streamed at 6pm Tokyo-time (JST) / 9am London (GMT) / 4am (ET) / 1am (PT), and will be available to watch on-demand for two days after the event..

“Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together, says Dave Mustaine. "However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I’ve ever heard. This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself. I am going to enjoy this as much as the fans are, and I’m sure many of you will catch me sneaking a peek during Marty’s appearance. Domo arigato, Marty-San!”

“It has been a long time. 23 years to be exact since I've been on the same stage with Dave Mustaine making music," adds Friedman. "We've both taken drastically different paths since then. That doesn't change the fact that I'm extremely proud of the part that I played in Megadeth`s history and legacy.

"I'm also very, very proud of the band's many great achievements and continued success in my absence. For right now, I just feel immense joy and some serious adrenaline. I am looking forward to playing with Megadeth at this very cool place, The Budokan."

Livestream tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

