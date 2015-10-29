Trending

Megadeth to launch Threat for Black Friday

By Louder  

Track will be issued on 12-inch vinyl for Record Store Day's November event

null

Megadeth will release The Threat Is Real as a 12-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event.

The track is taken from the band’s 15th album Dystopia, which will be issued on January 22 next year.

As well as the title track, the single will feature as a B-side Megadeth’s cover of Fear song Foreign Policy – also on the tracklist for Dystopia.

Record Store Day’s Black Friday sale takes place on November 27.

Megadeth previously streamed Fatal Illusion from Dystopia, which is the band’s first record to feature new guitarist Kiko Louriero and guest drummer Chris Adler from Lamb Of God.

They tour the UK with Lamb Of God next month.

MEGADETH DYSTOPIA TRACKLIST

  1. Death From Within
  2. Fatal Illusion
  3. Conquer… Or Die!
  4. Lying In State
  5. Me Hate You
  6. The Emperor’s New Clothes
  7. Dystopia
  8. Bullet To The Brain
  9. Last Dying Wish
  10. Post American World
  11. Look Who’s Talking
  12. The Threat Is Real
  13. Poisonous Shadows
  14. Melt The Ice Away (Budgie cover)
  15. Foreign Policy (Fear cover)
See more Louder news