Megadeth to launch Threat for Black Friday

Megadeth will release The Threat Is Real as a 12-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event.

The track is taken from the band’s 15th album Dystopia, which will be issued on January 22 next year.

As well as the title track, the single will feature as a B-side Megadeth’s cover of Fear song Foreign Policy – also on the tracklist for Dystopia.

Record Store Day’s Black Friday sale takes place on November 27.

Megadeth previously streamed Fatal Illusion from Dystopia, which is the band’s first record to feature new guitarist Kiko Louriero and guest drummer Chris Adler from Lamb Of God.

They tour the UK with Lamb Of God next month.

MEGADETH DYSTOPIA TRACKLIST