Foo Fighters sue over cancelled Euro shows

Foo Fighters are suing insurers saying they haven’t been reimbursed for seven cancelled European shows.

The Guardian report that the US lawsuit focuses on three called-off gigs following mainman Dave Grohl’s leg break last summer and four other performances that were pulled following last November’s terror attacks in Paris.

The Foos say there are injury and terrorism clauses in their policies which mean they should be compensated.

Foo Fighters are suing Lloyds Of London, several insurance companies and Robertson Taylor, the insurance broker who secured the policies.

The first part of the lawsuit covers the band’s two cancelled performances in London and one in Edinburgh in June 2015, which were pulled after Grohl broke his leg onstage in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The second part covers gigs in Turin, Barcelona, Paris and Lyon, which were scrapped following the terror attacks in the French capital last November.

The three cancelled shows in the UK later took place at the Milton Keynes Bowl and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in September 2015.

The band claim that Robertson Taylor failed to adequately warn them that adding three shows to make up for the cancelled gigs would affect their claim.

Regarding the four shows that were called off in light of the Paris attacks, the band say: “Foo Fighters reasonably expected that the Terrorism Policy would provide them coverage for the four November 2015 performances, which were necessarily cancelled as a direct result of terrorism.

“While [the insurers] have engaged in a seemingly neverending series of requests for increasingly irrelevant information, particularly as to the necessity of cancelling the Turin and Barcelona performances, they have not provided Foo Fighters with any indication that they dispute coverage for the cancellation of the Paris and Lyon performances.

“To date, seven months later, however, London Market Insurers have not paid or offered to pay a single penny of Foo Fighters’ terrorism coverage claim.”

The band are claiming for damages and punitive damages to cover Lloyd’s Of London and Robertson Taylor’s conduct and lawyers’ fees, according to the BBC.