Megadeth: Mustaine says great news ahead

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says Megadeth fans can look forward to great news in 2015.

Mustaine recently suggested supporters would be “very happy” with what’s going on behind the scenes as he rebuilds the band’s lineup following the November departures of guitarist Chris Broderick and drummer Shawn Drover.

The duo’s exit led bassist David Ellefson to confirm Megadeth’s plans to move forward and begin work this month on their 15th album while expecting to be off the road for most of the year.

Mustaine had cheerful thoughts and news to share as part of his holiday message.

He writes: “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year. 2015 will bring great news for Megadeth fans around the world, from the East to the West.”

Broderick and Drover’s departures from Megadeth closed out a tough year for the band, who dealt with the death of Ellefson’s brother, Eliot, from cancer in May and the October disappearance of Mustaine’s mother-in-law, Sally Estabrook; afflicted with Alzheimer’s, she wandered away from her California home and was found dead in late November.