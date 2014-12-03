Megadeth will keep going insists Ellefson

Megadeth will keep going following the departure of Chris Broderick and Glen Drover, says David Ellefson.

He made the commitment during a fan club question-and-answer session last night. It’s the first comment from within the band, which currently only features the bassist and mainman Dave Mustaine.

Guitarist Broderick and drummer Drover both announced they’d quit last month, after stints of seven and ten years respectively. Broderick cited “artistic and musical differences” while Drover said he wanted to pursue his “own musical interests.”

After fan speculation, ex-axeman Glen Drover said there was “no chance” of him returning to the thrash giants. This week Jeff Young stated: “The band is done. Put a fork in it.”

But last night Ellefson told fans: “As you can tell by me being here today, we are not disbanding. As of right now we’re looking at all the options, of which there are many.

“We’ll certainly continue working on the songs for the next record. Thank you for all your kind words, concerns and support for us.”

He refused to be drawn over the pair’s departure, saying only that they’d left for “personal reasons” and they’d done what they felt was right.

In November Mustaine told TeamRock that Megadeth were planning to start recording their 15th studio album in January. He hasn’t made any statement regarding the situation – although last week he reported he’d been tied up with the search for his mother-in-law Sally Estabrook, who was found dead after going missing 55 days previously.