Mustaine's missing mum in law: body found

The body of Sally Estabrook, mother-in-law of Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, has been found 55 days after she went missing.

Estabrook, 75, had Alzheimer’s disease and disappeared from a campsite in Julian, San Diego, on October 4. Hundreds of volunteers joined emergency professionals in a search.

Her remains were discovered by a maintenance worker about half a mile from where she’d last been seen.

Mustaine thanked police for their help while the search was still active, saying: “They’ve gone on longer than they were supposed to. They held off on the cadaver dogs and switching from rescue to recovery longer than they should have.”

Last night he said via Facebook: “Yesterday evening I received a call that a person had located a body, and the investigators described our beloved mother, Sally Estabrook. Thank you all for your prayers, your good thoughts and positive vibes.”

San Diego Sheriff Officer John Maryon reported that an autopsy would be carried out on her remains, but foul play was not suspected.