Ellefson brother dies of cancer

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has lost his brother to cancer, he's confirmed.

Eliot Gordon Ellefson passed away yesterday after a two-year battle against the killer disease.

The musician says: “With much sadness, my brother went home to see the Lord. We love you, El. You will be missed so much.”

Last night Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt reported his wife Brittney had been diagnosed with breast cancer, vowing: “She will beat this.”

And Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell recently confirmed his Hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned after being told he was in remission in November.