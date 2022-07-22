Listen to Megadeth’s blazing new Black Ops-inspired Ice-T collaboration Night Stalkers

Megadeth have released new single Night Stalkers, a collaboration with rapper and Body Count frontman Ice-T.

The furious, riff-heavy six minute track, taken from the metal icons’ upcoming album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, references the so-called ‘black-ops’ helicopters of the US Army’s 160th Battalion.

Frontman Dave Mustaine recently told Metal Hammer that the song was partly inspired by his friendship with Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn.

“One of her chiefs of staff is a big fan of the band,” said Mustaine. “He was a helicopter pilot in the army; he’s retired now and working in politics.”

Night Stalkers also features an appearance from Ice-T, who drops a spoken-word verse on the song.

"I like Ice a lot,” Mustaine told Metal Hammer of their 30-year friendship. “I really admire what he's done. He's a talented person. The opportunities he was presented with, he made them work for him… We just have a friendship that's based on us being outspoken in our genre.”

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is released on September 22.