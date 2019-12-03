Megadeth could preview new tracks ahead of European tour

Dave Mustaine says new Megadeth material could be released as soon as next month.

The vocalist and guitarist has been speaking with Rolling Stone as the band continue to work on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia – and he hints that it could even contain a ballad by bassist David Ellefson.

Mustaine reports they’ve composed “nine really crushing songs” and he hopes to premiere two or four of them ahead of Megadeth’s upcoming European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves, which gets under way in January.

The Megadeth leader previously said one of the new tracks had the working title The Dogs Of Chernobyl – and he confirms that's still the case, while he's also revealed the names of two more songs: Faster Than Anything Else and Rattlehead: Part Two.

And, in something of a surprise, he says he’s been encouraging bassist David Ellefson to compose a ballad which is based on the pair’s tempestuous relationship.

Mustaine says: “I said to him, ‘What was the biggest song that Kiss ever had?’ He goes, ‘Beth.’ I said, ‘Yeah, we should write a song like Beth, where it’s a ballad and it’s just you singing it.

“I think you should write a song about what it’s like being in Megadeth with me, because I read all your lyrics, and I know that your lyrics are aimed at me. You’re upset. So why don’t you write about it?’”

Mustaine says the unnamed track still needs some “fine-tuning” and even if it doesn’t make it on to the new record, it’ll come out at some point in the future.

Mustaine has been undergoing surgery for throat cancer this year and checked in back in September to say he was about to complete his last round of medical treatment.

He missed out on Megadeth’s inaugural Megacruise, but tells Rolling Stone that he’s excited to be hitting the road again next month.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary