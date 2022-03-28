Meg Myers unleashes electrifying '5D rock anthem' HTIS (Hiding That I’m Sexual)

Meg Myers has released the brand new single, HTIS (Hiding That I’m Sexual), featuring Luna Shadows and Bones UK's Carmen Vandenberg.

HTIS is a genre-spanning, futuristic number that melds the industrial grit of Nine Inch Nails with the contemporary alt pop leanings of Poppy. The release serves as the first single from her forthcoming third studio album (due via Sumerian Records), which is yet to get an official title or release date.

Following HTIS, the Los Angeles based musician will release a second single, Children Of Light II on May 6. Through these offerings, Myers wants to “acknowledge things that have been hidden so we can see through the illusions that we have all been deeply programmed to believe about ourselves, and our reality, so we can take our power back.”

Speaking of the new single, Myers explains: “HTIS was inspired by becoming more acquainted with my subconscious mind.

"It’s about taking off the mask, exposing the insecurities and imperfections, and allowing it all to be ok. HTIS is an acceptance of my inner child and a re-connection to my sexuality by reclaiming the purity of it for myself.”

Myers is scheduled to hit the road with My Chemical Romance on select tour dates on the New Jersey emo band's recently announced US tour. Tickets for the tour are on sale now via the My Chemical Romance website.

Listen to HTIS below:

Aug 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 30: Albany MVP Arena (fka Times Union Center), NY

Sep 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sep 02: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Sep 04: Toronto Scotiabank Arena ON

Sep 05: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA