Meet Jackpot, the peanut butter that wants to save the UK live music industry

A new peanut butter has been launched, and its aim is to help save the UK live music scene.

Jackpot peanut butter – or, to give it its full title, Jackpot Motherfucking Peanut Butter – aims to help raise money for the Music Venue Trust, an organisation who offer support to UK venues at grassroots level.

"Jackpot is the only peanut butter which supports jams!" say the manufacturers, before going on to boast about the product's credentials. "Americana-inspired and palm-oil free, Jackpot has got a pot suitable for everyone this Christmas - whether they‘ve been good, bad or downright naughty!"

Pots of the peanut butter are available in censored or non-censored versions for just £5 (with £1 from each sale going to the Music Venue Trust), while for an extra £2 customers can customise the label with someone's name. Or some more swearing, perhaps.

Jackpot Motherfucking Peanut Butter comes in various flavours including original, wasabi and raspberry, and is made in the UK from premium peanuts sourced from cooperatives in Georgia and the Virginias.

The nutty spread was named after Peener Budder Mudder Fugger by Destroy All Monsters, the pioneering Detroit avant-garde punks whose membership at various times included Stooges bassist Ron Asheton and MC5 bassist Michael Davis.

Please note: Peener Budder Mudder Fugger by Destroy All Monsters is decidedly not safe for work. We are so not kidding. But you can listen to it below.

Jars of Jackpot Motherfucking Peanut Butter are available to buy online.

In August, the Music Venue Trust and the Fightback Brewing Company joined forces for the #SaveOurVenues campaign - with a portion of proceeds from sales helping grassroots music venues in the UK. In April, the Trust announced that more than 500 UK venues were in danger of closure.