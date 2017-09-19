Me And That Man launch short film for Nightride

Me And That Man have released a new video for their track Nightride.

It’s the latest promo from Behemoth frontman Nergal’s project with John Porter – and is taken from the duo’s album Songs Of Love And Death, which arrived in March via Cooking Vinyl.

The video forms the first part of a story, with the footage showing the pair’s escapades while travelling along dark roads in the middle of the night.

At one point, the track stops and a surprising exchange between Nergal and Porter takes place while they sit on the bonnet of the Behemoth man’s car – which has the registration plate ‘GO LUCFR.’

Songs Of Love And Death marks a radical departure from Nergal’s usual output, with the album described as “a journey across bleak, dust-ravaged plains, soundtracked by low-slung guitars and steeped in the rawest essence of rock and blues.

“The tracks draw on dark narratives familiar to fans of Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen and crackle with an evocative, sinister aesthetic.”

Me And That Man are currently on tour across Poland. Find details of their live shows below.

Sep 22: Zielona Gora Piwnica Artystyczna

Sep 23: Katowice Fabryka Porcelany

Sep 24: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry

Sep 28: Poznan Collegium Da Vinci

Sep 29: Warsaw Palladium

Oct 01: Szczecin Hala Opery

Oct 07: Lodz Klub Wytwornia

