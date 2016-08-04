Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster overwhelmed by support for Dallas Taylor

Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster bassist Brad Lehmann says the band are overwhelmed by the support shown for stricken frontman Dallas Taylor.

The vocalist remains in the trauma unit at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, after suffering serious injuries in a quad bike crash this week.

The 36-year-old Taylor is still unconscious, with medical staff particularly concerned by bleeding on the brain and a blood clot in his carotid artery.

An operation to repair a number of broken bones in Taylor’s arm was a success, Lehmann says.

Lehmann launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Taylor’s medical bills going forward and he says he has been blown away by the response.

Lehmann tells Metal Hammer: “It really is heartening to see how the rock community comes together at a time like this.

“Sometimes on social media there can be a lot of squabbling between bands and fans, but when something like this happens we really come together.

“I set up the GoFundMe thing so that when Dallas wakes up, he can see how many people have given money and left messages for him. I actually think the messages of support will mean more to him than the money will.

“It really is a beautiful thing.”

Former Underoath singer Taylor lives in Birmingham, Alabama, along with the rest of the band and was visiting his family in Ocala, Florida, when the accident happened.

He was riding an ATV without a helmet and reportedly hit a road sign.

Yesterday (Wednesday), doctors brought Taylor out of sedation briefly to test his brain function. His mother Dottie tells the Ocala Star Banner: “He looked right at me and his sister. They had him move his feet and he wiggled his finger.

“The clot is what is worrying them the most right now. They are just keeping an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t move.”

Lehmann says he learned about the accident when a stream of texts arrived on his mobile phone.

He says: ““I was in a meeting about an upcoming festival and my phone battery died. When I got out of the meeting two or three hours later, I plugged the phone in and saw all the kind of text messages you don’t want to see.

“A lot of people were asking if I had heard what happened to Dallas and I eventually got hold of his brother who filled me in.

“We are remaining positive and are very grateful for the support.”

To contribute to the Dallas Taylor GoFundMe page, click here.

