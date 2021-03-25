Matt Heafy, Mark Tremonti, Devin Townsend and more to play benefit gig for guitarist Jason Becker

More than 40 of metal’s greatest guitarists are joining forces for a fundraising event to raise medical funds for guitar prodigy Jason Becker, who is living with ALS.

Taking place from March 5 until April 23 on Dragonforce guitarist Herman Li’s Twitch channel, the livestreamed event will feature performances from Trivium's Matt Heafy, Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti, Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci, Steve Vai and more.

An auction will take place during the event, featuring signed gear and rarities. Three of Jason Becker’s most iconic guitars will also be put up for auction, including the guitars seen on the covers of Perpetual Burn, Speed Metal Symphony and the original ‘Numbers’ guitar played by Eddie Van Halen.

Becker was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) back in the early ’90s. However, he still continues to make music to this day through various technological means, despite being robbed of his guitar and vocal abilities due to his condition. Even more remarkably, he was initially given only a few months to live.

The full list of guitarists confirmed to take part in the event is:

Marty Friedman

Steve Vai

Joe Satriani

Steve Lukather

Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge)

John Petrucci (Dream Theater)

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

Tosin Abasi (Animals as Leaders)

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper)

Orianthi

Devin Townsend

Dave Ellefson (Megadeth)

Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro)

Guthrie Govan

Tim Henson (Polyphia)

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Albert Lee

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Zoltan Bathory (Five Finger Death Punch)

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses)

Satchel (Steel Panther)

John 5 (Rob Zombie)

Gus G (Firewind, ex-Ozzy Osbourne)

Nili Brosh (Seven the Hardway)

Jason Richardson (All That Remains, ex-Born of Osiris, ex-Chelsea Grin)

The Dooo (YouTube)

Jared Dines

Ola Englund (The Haunted, ex-Six Feet Under)

Steve Terreberry (StevieT on YouTube)

Tyler Larson (Music is Win on YouTube)

Cole Rolland

Thomas McRocklin (Bad4Good)

Rusty Cooley

Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen),

Sam Totman (Dragonforce)

Chris Broderick (Act of Defiance, ex-Megadeth)

Lari Basilio

Sophie Lloyd

Federico Mondelli and Fabiola Bellomo (Frozen Crown)

Alex Lee (Holy Grail)

Stevie Salas

Elliot Easton (The Cars)

Mika Tyyska

Daniel Dekay (Diemonds)

N&M Creation (YouTube)

To find out more, check out Jason Becker's website.