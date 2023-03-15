Matt Berry shares demo version of To The Floor

Matt Berry has shared a previously unreleased demo version of To The Floor, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from a new tenth anniversary edition Kill The Wolf, Berry's second solo album from 2013, which will be released through Acid Jazz Records on June 9. The Floor will also be released as a limited edition 7” Vinyl EP exclusive to the Acid Jazz shop.

Kill The Wolf will be reissued in various formats making available a variety of tracks previously only available in a a direct-to-consumer box-set, limited to a run of 300 copies. These include a gatefold double LP, which features the original album on the first disc and all of the exclusive material from the original Wolf Out-Takes CD and Kill The Wolf EP on a specially compiled second LP. This is the first time that these bonus tracks have appeared on vinyl, and the record itself will mimic the original album’s blood-splatter appearance.

A unique CD will include all of the tracks from the original album, followed by the tracks from the Wolf Out-Takes’ This will also be available on all digital services. The Acid Jazz shop will have an exclusive 7-inch EP, available exclusively in a bundle with 2LP format. This is strictly limited to 500 copies.

Pre-order Kill The Wolf.

(Image credit: Acid Jazz)

Matt Berry: Kill The Wolf

CD

1. Gather Up

2. Devil Inside Me

3. Fallen Angel

4. Medicine

5. Wolf Quartet*

6. Solstice

7. October Sun

8. The Signs

9. Knock Knock

10. Bonfire

11. Village Dance

12. Farewell Summer Sun

13. The Dawn

14. You That I See

15. Fire Chant

16. Food Chain Blues

17. Early Knock

18. October

19. To The Floor

20. Sea Chant

21. Devil Inside Me (Walk With Samuel)

22. Honky Knock

23. Venison Sketch

24. Wolf Quartet

VINYL

SIDE 1

1. Gather Up

2. Devil Inside Me

3. Fallen Angel

4. Medicine

5. Wolf Quartet*

6. Solstice

SIDE 2

1. October Sun

2. The Signs

3. Knock Knock

4. Bonfire

5. Village Dance

6. Farewell Summer Sun

SIDE 3

1. The Dawn

2. Devil Inside Me (Walk With Samuel)

3. Fire Chant

4. You That I See

5. Early Knock

6. To The Floor

7. Wolf Quartet

SIDE 4

1. Ukenwhistle

2. Venison Sketch

3. On A High

4. October

5. Honkly Knock

6. An Electric Hero

7. Food Chain Blues

8. Sea Chant