Mastodon to release White Walker vinyl

Mastodon will release their track White Walker on limited-edition 12-inch picture disc on February 19.

The track originally featured on Catch The Throne: The Mixtape Volume 2 – which tied in with hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

It was commissioned by the show’s producers when the band appeared on the show as extras last year. The song was written around an idea that drummer Brann Dailor had in his kitchen.

Mastodon say: “Welsh illustrator Richey Beckett designed the artwork which was inspired by the show. The B-Side of the 12-inch features an a cappella version of White Walker, the original idea for the song recorded by Brann on his phone in his kitchen.

“The artwork is a still from the episode in which we appeared as murdered wildlings who are brought back to life by White Walkers.”

The disc is available for pre-order from the Warner Music Store.

Mastodon will headline this year’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, from August 11 to 14.