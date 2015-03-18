Game Of Thrones mixtape available as free download

The second volume of the Game Of Thrones Mixtape featuring Anthrax and Mastodon is now available to stream and download for free.
Killswitch Engage and Mushroomhead have also recorded tracks for the collection, which features samples of audio used during season four of the massive HBO hit series. Season five airs from next month.
In January, Anthrax’s Scott Ian revealed his band sacrificed a track from their upcoming album for the release, while Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach reported that his band’s contribution featured “massive riffs” and he was “pretty stoked” with the result.
Mastodon were confirmed as contributors earlier this month.
Catch The Throne: The Mixtape Volume 2 is available via Soundcloud and iTunes.
Catch The Throne: The Mixtape Volume 2 tracklist
- Method Man — The Oath 2. MNDR — Run For Cover 3. Ty Dolla $ign — Never Back Down 4. Killswitch Engage — Loyalty 5. Kap G — Surrender Now 6. Melanie Fiona — Fight To Do It 7. Snoop Dogg — Lannister’s Anthem 8. Yandel — Marcando Territorio 9. Anthrax — Soror Irrumator 10. Estelle — Let Me Go 11. Talib Kweli — Lord of the Light 12. Mastodon — White Walker 13. Raquel Sofia — Legends 14. Stalley — All Mine 15. Mushroomhead — Among the Crows