Mastodon share 2018 tour recap video as they prepare to hit the road once again

Mastodon have released a video looking back at their 2018 tour dates in support of their latest album Emperor Of Sand.

They’ve decided to launch the clip to coincide with the start of their UK and European run, which will get under way in Belfast on January 14.

Mastodon say: “As we gear up to jump back on the road, we wanted to share a little behind the scenes from our last tour. Our good buddy Danger Ehren joined us on the road for a few days to capture the magic!

“Here’s the first clip of Troy Sanders talking tour life as he works on his knuckleball! Stay tuned for more! UK and Europe, we’ll see you starting next week!”

In the video, bassist and vocalist Sanders says: “Our livelihood is touring so that’s a wonderful thing. I recognise that as being very rare and there’s over a thousand people who would be happy to be in my shoes at any given moment, so I never take any of this touring for granted.”

Mastodon are expected to launch a brand new track before the tour begins on Monday night.

Watch this space.