“Some of the riffs are really heavy and tasty”: Mastodon are hard at work making “two different projects”

Mastodon are currently preparing to release two new musical projects.

Drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor reveals in a new interview with Loudwire that the Atlanta-based sludge metal act have been writing since November 2023 and amassed plenty of heavy ideas.

While he doesn’t specify the nature of the twin projects, Dailor rules out them being a double album like Mastodon’s latest record, 2021’s Hushed And Grim.

“I can’t really divulge too much. It’s a hush-hush operation, very top secret,” the drummer says.

“I don’t wanna spoil it. There’s lots of music, that’s all I can say. There’s tons of music.”

Dailor continues: “We’ve been writing pretty much this whole time that we’ve been off since we got home from South America [in November 2023].

And after we got home from South America with Gojira, we opened Christmas presents and then, since like February or so, we’ve just been working hard making two different projects – not a double album, but two different projects. So that’s the nugget I can share with you.”

Expanding on what the music will sound like, Dailor says, “Whatever those projects are, nobody knows. But there’s riffs involved.

“Some of the riffs are, like, really heavy and tasty and I really like ’em.

“I’m the metalhead in the band, so when we get some real heavy stuff, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I like that. It’s cool.’”

Mastodon are currently touring North America on a co-headline run with Lamb Of God.

Both bands are celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes Of The Wake, by performing them in full.

Support comes from Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band and UK metalcore group Malevolence.

See the list of remaining tour dates below.

Lamb Of God and Mastodon Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour 2024

Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**

Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**

Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**

Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater