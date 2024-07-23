“Some of the riffs are really heavy and tasty”: Mastodon are hard at work making “two different projects”

Mastodon are currently preparing to release two new musical projects.
Drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor reveals in a new interview with Loudwire that the Atlanta-based sludge metal act have been writing since November 2023 and amassed plenty of heavy ideas.
While he doesn’t specify the nature of the twin projects, Dailor rules out them being a double album like Mastodon’s latest record, 2021’s Hushed And Grim.
“I can’t really divulge too much. It’s a hush-hush operation, very top secret,” the drummer says.
“I don’t wanna spoil it. There’s lots of music, that’s all I can say. There’s tons of music.”
Dailor continues: “We’ve been writing pretty much this whole time that we’ve been off since we got home from South America [in November 2023].
And after we got home from South America with Gojira, we opened Christmas presents and then, since like February or so, we’ve just been working hard making two different projects – not a double album, but two different projects. So that’s the nugget I can share with you.”
Expanding on what the music will sound like, Dailor says, “Whatever those projects are, nobody knows. But there’s riffs involved.
“Some of the riffs are, like, really heavy and tasty and I really like ’em.
“I’m the metalhead in the band, so when we get some real heavy stuff, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I like that. It’s cool.’”
Mastodon are currently touring North America on a co-headline run with Lamb Of God.
Both bands are celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes Of The Wake, by performing them in full.
Support comes from Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band and UK metalcore group Malevolence.
See the list of remaining tour dates below.
Lamb Of God and Mastodon Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour 2024
Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**
Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center
Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater