Mastodon have their own line of pickles now. Seriously.

Mastodon have released their own line of pickles.
The Atlanta prog metal stars announced yesterday (July 8) that they’d collaborated with US brand Kelly’s Death Pickles to get their own range of flavours, each one associated with a member of the band.
The four available include “Troy Sanders Diller Be Dilled”, named after Mastodon’s bassist/vocalist and promoted as “a traditional sour dill pickle exploding with garlic”.
The pickle likely takes its name from one of Sanders’ side-projects, metal supergroup Killer Be Killed.
There’s also guitarist Bill Kelliher’s “Dead And Butterslax” (“our take on traditional, sweet bread and butter pickles with some unique added spices”), drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor’s “JalaBranño Dill” (“jalapeño peppers infused into our dill pickle brine”) and guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds’ “Dill With The Devil” (“the hottest heat from Carolina Reaper peppers and just a bit of beets for the color added to our dill brine”).
All flavours are available to order now from the Kelly’s Death Pickles online store.
The pickles are the latest oddball piece of Mastodon merch.
In May, the band announced a series of limited-edition tiki mugs, with each one shaped like the head of one of their members.
Mastodon released their latest album, Hushed And Grim, in 2021 and are currently gearing up for a co-headlining run of North America with Lamb Of God.
The two acts will celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their albums Leviathan and Ashes Of The Wake by performing them in full.
Support will come from Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band and UK metalcore crew Malevolence.
See the full list of dates below.
Mastodon / Lamb Of God – Ashes Of Leviathan tour dates:
Jul 19: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Jul 20: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Jul 21: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**
Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center
Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater