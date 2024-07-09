Mastodon have their own line of pickles now. Seriously.

Mastodon have released their own line of pickles.

The Atlanta prog metal stars announced yesterday (July 8) that they’d collaborated with US brand Kelly’s Death Pickles to get their own range of flavours, each one associated with a member of the band.

The four available include “Troy Sanders Diller Be Dilled”, named after Mastodon’s bassist/vocalist and promoted as “a traditional sour dill pickle exploding with garlic”.

The pickle likely takes its name from one of Sanders’ side-projects, metal supergroup Killer Be Killed.

There’s also guitarist Bill Kelliher’s “Dead And Butterslax” (“our take on traditional, sweet bread and butter pickles with some unique added spices”), drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor’s “JalaBranño Dill” (“jalapeño peppers infused into our dill pickle brine”) and guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds’ “Dill With The Devil” (“the hottest heat from Carolina Reaper peppers and just a bit of beets for the color added to our dill brine”).

All flavours are available to order now from the Kelly’s Death Pickles online store.

The pickles are the latest oddball piece of Mastodon merch.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In May, the band announced a series of limited-edition tiki mugs, with each one shaped like the head of one of their members.

Mastodon released their latest album, Hushed And Grim, in 2021 and are currently gearing up for a co-headlining run of North America with Lamb Of God.

The two acts will celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their albums Leviathan and Ashes Of The Wake by performing them in full.

Support will come from Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band and UK metalcore crew Malevolence.

See the full list of dates below.

A post shared by William Kelliher (@billy_butterslax) A photo posted by on

Jul 19: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Jul 20: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 21: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**

Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**

Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**

Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater