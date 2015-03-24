Mastodon couldn’t turn down Game Of Thrones chance

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor says they couldn’t turn down the opportunity to contribute a track for the second volume of the Game Of Thrones mixtape as they’re such big fans of the show.

They selected White Walker for the Catch The Throne compilation which also features artists including Anthrax, Killswitch Engage and Mushroomhead.

And Dailor says it was an easy decision to make as it gave them a chance to show another side to the band.

He tells FasterLouder: “We’re big fans of the show, and the writer is a big metal fan. Brent Hinds met some of the cast and one of the writers at Sonisphere, and we just kept in touch. They told us about this mixtape.

“Last year it was kind of a hip-hop thing, and they said they wanted to branch out and make it more of a mixtape and have other kinds of music involved. One of the styles they wanted was to include some metal bands.

“We get together and watch it – we’re big fans. So when the opportunity presented itself we were excited to be a part of it. We’re excited with what we were able to come up with, even if it’s not a metal song per se.”

He continues: “It’s something different and every opportunity we get to do something like this where it’s moodier and different and we know it’s going to reach a lot of people, it’s a welcome opportunity.”

The group are currently working on their seventh album and asked whether he thinks they’re holding up the current metal scene, Dailor says it’s not something he thinks about and is just happy to have the freedom to be creative.

He adds: “I don’t want to be responsible for that because I want to be able to do whatever we want to do and not really confine ourselves to heavy metal. We’re just music.

“Like Paul Stanley said, there’s good music and bad music and to us, we’re playing good music. The stuff we play is authentic. The only thing that we’re trying to maintain or hold up is keeping it real.”

Catch The Throne: The Mixtape, Vol. 2 is available to download free from Spotify and iTunes, while the band are set to play the Reading and Leeds festivals on the weekend of August 28-30.

Catch The Throne: The Mixtape, Vol. 2 tracklist