Mastodon announce special live stream from an aquarium!

Mastodon have announced a unique one-off live stream that will take place at the Georgia Aquarium for July 15. You can watch a trailer for the event below.

In conjunction with the pioneering HD live streaming platform Dreamstage, Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium will feature Mastodon performing acoustic for the first... and perhaps last time, from the Georgia Aquarium in their hometown.

Fresh off the release of their Medium Rarities collection, along with Rufus Lives from the Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) last autumn, plus the hard-hitting Forged By Neron - the lead single for DARK KNIGHTS: DEATH METAL Soundtrack (DC Comics) - out tomorrow, Mastodon will provide a career-spanning special performance event.

Mastodon will release their eighth full-length offering for Reprise Records produced by David Bottrill [Tool, Rush], later this year.

Tickets on sale now. Along with bundle merch packages, with $1 from each T-shirt bundle package going to support the Georgia Aquarium.

Get tickets.