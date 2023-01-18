Mastodon and Gojira announce The Mega-Monsters co-headlining US tour

Perog-metal titans Gojira and Mastodon have announced a co-headlining US tour. The 35-date Mega-Monsters tour is split into two legs, with the first kicking off in Portland, Oregon on April 18 and climaxing in Reading, Pennsylvania, on May 11.

The tour will pick up again on August 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and end on September 2 in Denver, Colorado. Rising deathcore stars Lorna Shore will support at all shows. Full dates below.

Tickets for the Mega-Monsters tour go on sale on January 20 at 10am local time via both band's websites and via the usual agencies (opens in new tab).

Gojira's upcoming European tour starts in Dublin on February 11. Dates are available on the band's website (opens in new tab). Mastodon and Gojira previously toured together in 2014, with support from Kvelertak.

Gojira, Mastodon & Lorna Shore: The Mega-Monsters Tour 2023

Apr 18: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 20: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Apr 21: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Apr 22: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Apr 23: Las Vegas Virgin, NV

Apr 26: Dallas The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Apr 28: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Apr 29: Austin Moody Center, TX

Apr 30: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

May 02: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

May 04: Boca Raton Sunset Cove Amphitheater, FL

May 05: St. Augustine St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

May 06: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

May 07: Asheville Harrah’s Cherokee Center, NC

May 09: Richmond Virginia Credit Union Live, VA

May 10: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

May 11: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Aug 09: Cincinnati MegaCorp Pavilion, OH

Aug 10: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Aug 12: New York Coney Island Amphitheater, NY

Aug 13: Syracuse OneCenter, NY

Aug 15: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Aug 17: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Aug 18: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 19: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Aug 20: Boston MGM Music Hall, MA

Aug 23: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI

Aug 25: Hammond Horseshoe, IN

Aug 26: Omaha Westfair Amphitheater, NE

Aug 27: Minneapolis Waite Park Amphitheate, MN

Aug 29: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Aug 30: Kansas City Azura Amphitheater, MO

Sep 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 02: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, CO