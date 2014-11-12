Marmozets serve up Move, Shake, Hide video

Marmozets revisit last month's co-headline tour with Lonely The Brave in their new video for Move, Shake, Hide.

With the Yorkshire band currently on tour in America, the clip serves to remind UK fans what to expect when Becca Macintyre and her boys return for next month’s tour with Taking Back Sunday.

Check out the video below.

Marmozets support Taking Back Sunday at the following shows in December:

December 7 Portsmouth Pyramids

December 8 Bristol O2 Academy

December 9 London Camden Roundhouse

December 11 Birmingham Institute

December 12 Manchester Ritz

December 13 Glasgow O2 ABC

December 14 Oxford O2 Academy