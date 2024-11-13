Mark Wilkinson to appear at art and music event at Sudbury Arts Centre this Saturday

Fish, Marillion, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest artist Mark Wilkinson will be making an appearance at a music and art event at Sudbury Arts Centre this Saturday November 16.

And Mark will be previewing a very special collaboration between Prog and him which we'll be announcing officially next week!

"I will be giving a talk about ‘Psychedelic Art from the 60s to its influence in the present day'," Mark explains. "I will also be displaying some of my own work, including unique psychedelic sculptures especially created for this event, alongside artwork that has inspired me over the years, such as the 60's Rock poster art for the Fillmore West, Alan Aldridge and Hapshash & The Coloured Coat.

"Also included in the exhibition will be three hand-made guitars by Oliver Andrew commissioned by the Rock and Metal Museum at Bloodstock, reflecting Mark's cover art for Iron Maiden’s latest album Senjutsu, Judas Priest’s Painkiller as well as a Jimi Hendrix inspired guitar."

The event will include a live music performance from 'The Psychedelic Circus', a collective with stellar careers in the music industry - ‘If you can imagine hearing diverse tunes by the likes of The Beatles and Jeff Buckley, jammed by Sly and the Family Stone with Jimi Hendrix on guitar and Tina Turner on vocals then that would give you a flavour of how The Psychedelic Circus roll!!’

The art exhibition runs from noon to 3pm Wednesday 13 through to Saturday 16, free admission. Doors open for the main ticketed event at 6.45pm Saturday 16. ‘Psychedelic Art’ talk will commence approx 7:15; Live music from 'The Psychedelic Circus' commences at 8.30 pm.

Get tickets.

Building the Iron Maiden 'Kabuki' Guitar - YouTube Watch On