“What a wonderful night this will be.” Josh Homme, Greg Dulli, Dave Gahan, Chrissie Hynde to honour the late Mark Lanegan at star-studded celebration show

Friends of the late Mark Lanegan, including Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, Chrissie Hynde, and The Afghan Whigs' Greg Dulli, are to honour the singer's life and legacy at a special one-off London tribute gig.



The show, billed as Mark Lanegan – 60 A Celebration, will take place at the Roundhouse in London on December 5, on what would have been the singer's 60th birthday.



“What a wonderful night this will be,” says Greg Dulli, formerly Lanegan's room mate, and his partner in The Gutter Twins. “Singing his songs and sharing stories of our dear friend in a much-deserved celebration of his life and music.”

Other artists set to appear on the night include Primal Scream's Bobbie Gillespie, and The Kills' Alison Mosshart. Soulsavers are the house band for the night, with QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, Aldo Struyf and other special guests sitting in throughout the evening.

Mark Lanegan, formerly the frontman of The Screaming Trees, a member of Queens of the Stone Age, and an acclaimed solo artist, passed away in Killarney, County Kerry in Ireland, on February 22, 2022.



The singer made three albums with former Belle & Sabastian singer Isobel Campbell – including the Mercury Prize-nominated Ballad Of The Broken Seas in 2006 – as well as playing with The Icarus Line's Joe Cardamone, Steve Fisk, The Walkabouts, Mad Season, Masters Of Reality, Eagles Of Death Metal, The Breeders, Soulsavers, Unkle, Earth and the Manic Street Preachers.

Lanegan was also an acclaimed author, with his best-selling memoir Sing Backwards And Weep detailing his struggles with drug addition.



Tickets for Mark Lanegan – 60 A Celebration go on sale on October 1 at 10am, here.

(Image credit: Press)