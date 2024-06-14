Mark Hollis author to launch new edition of biography with evenings celebrating the musician's work

A new edition of the Mark Hollis biography A Perfect Silence will be released through Rocket 88 books

Mark Hollis
The author of the recent Mark Hollis biography A Perfect Silence has announced three unique evenings in July which will celebrate the life and work of the late Talk Talk singer, who died in 2020.

Ben Wardle, a former A&R man who signed Sleeper and Stephe Duffy and who is now a writer and lecturer in music business at The University of Gloucestershire, will feature in conversation with host and journalist Duncan Steer, as he introduces a new edition of A Perfect Silence, through Rocket 88 books.

These will take place at the George IV pub in Chiswick on July 3, the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge in July 7 and Sidney & Matilda in Sheffield on July 8.

The Chiswick evening will also feature special guest Phill Brown, engineer of Talk Talk's last two albums, Spirit Of Eden and Laughing Stock and Mark Hollis' lone solo album.

The evening will include a playback of Spirit of Eden, recreating the studio atmosphere in which it was recorded – in darkness with the room lit only by abstract images from an oil projector.

Mark Hollis

