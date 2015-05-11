Marilyn Manson reveals new video for The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles

Marilyn Manson has unveiled the video for new single The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles, taken from latest album The Pale Emperor.

Directed by Francesco Carrozzini (who has worked with the likes of Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky and Beyonce), Mazza’s new video is typically artistic and full of visual metaphors. From the tattooed gang members to the baptism in dirty water, it’s Manson through and through and undoubtedly one of the strongest songs on his latest album.

The Pale Emperor is out now, via Cooking Vinyl