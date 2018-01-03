Marilyn Manson opens up on Twiggy Ramirez sacking

Marilyn Manson has spoken about his relationship with his former bandmate Jeordie White, aka Twiggy Ramirez.

Manson fired Ramirez in October last year, just days after the bassist was accused of sexual abuse by Jack Off Jill vocalist Jessicka Addams.

And in a new interview with Kerrang, Manson says creative differences with the bassist persisted long before the accusations came to light.

Manson says: “I did not divorce Twiggy as a friend or brother because I still care about him greatly. But I can’t say that my musical relationship with Twiggy has been good for several years.

“My relationship with producer Tyler Bates on The Pale Emperor made something open up in me and I didn’t want to let negative energy back in my life.

“There were other people in my life that I thought were friends that I had to cut out this year, and I had to clean house and adopt a new attitude.”

Manson adds: “People mistook my kindness and generosity for weakness. So I kinda adapted this attitude, like, ‘If you fuck with me, there will be consequences.’ I have issues with intimacy. That might sound weird given that we’re lying in bed together, but y’know…”

Manson launched his 10th studio album Heaven Upside Down in 2017 and next week will head out on a North American tour in support of the record. He’ll also play a set at this year’s Download festival in the UK.

Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour

Jan 10: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Jan 12: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 13: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 16: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jan 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 20: Denver Fillmore, CO

Jan 23: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jan 24: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 26: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Jan 27: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Jan 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Jan 30: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jan 31: Minneapolis The Myth, MN

Feb 02: Madison The Orpheum, WI

Feb 03: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 06: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe, MI

Feb 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 15: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Marilyn Manson on life, death and painting with piss