Guns N’ Roses: Slash recalls “surreal” reunion show

Slash has called his first reunion show with Guns N’ Roses and Axl Rose a “surreal” moment.

The guitarist left GNR back in 1996 but hooked up with vocalist Rose and bassist Duff McKagan again in 2015 – and they’ve been together ever since on their successful Not In This Lifetime tour.

And Slash has also looked back on the phone call between him and Rose which kickstarted the reunion.

Slash tells Nikki Sixx on his Sixx Sense radio show (via UCR): “It was on the phone and then we got together when I got back into town.

“I was on the road in Peru. I remember it specifically. It was very cathartic to physically talk because there’s a bond that you have – and then what happens is the bond makes the negative side of that much worse, because you’re forced out of it.

“There was a lot of bad feelings from the breakup all throughout that 20 years. But there’s also a part of you that’s, like, in a marriage, where you love somebody. So there’s always that feeling, but then there’s all this negative stuff.”

Slash continues: “There was so much stuff perpetuated in the media, and it was just blown out of proportion. So when he and I talked for the first time, it was really, really cool.”

The guitarist calls their first performance together after 20 years at the Troubadour in Los Angeles “very surreal” and adds: “It just snowballed from there. If you had talked to me 20 months ago, I would have said, ‘No fucking way. It’s never going to happen.’ But it did, and it was fucking awesome.

“There were these moments on stage where you sort of take stock of where you are at the moment and go, ‘Wow, this is a trip.’ There was something about this particular tour that didn’t take me back to the last tour in the 90s – it was completely unique in its own new thing. Same guys, same songs – but a whole different experience.”

Guns N’ Roses will headline this year’s Download festival in the UK and will play other dates across Europe this summer.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

