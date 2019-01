Taken from Manson’s upcoming album Pale Emperor, the God Of Fuck has released a video for first single Deep Six.

The video was directed by the surrealist artist Bart Hess (which you can sort of tell by watching it). MM also worked with acclaimed movie composer Tyler Bates, whose CV includes 300, Watchmen and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Pale Emperor is out 19th January, 2015 on Cooking Vinyl.