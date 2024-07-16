The woman behind a Jane Doe sexual assault lawsuit issued last year against Marylin Manson has publicly identified herself. Bianca Allaine Kyne originally filed her suit in January 2023, accusing Manson – born Brian Warner – of carrying out "acts of criminal sexual conduct" after an alleged incident on his tour bus in Dallas in 1995.

The suit also alleged that Manson "groomed" her in New Orleans later the same year before carrying out another sexual assault, and that she spent four weeks on the road with the singer and the band in 1999, during which time he would "groom, harass and sexually abuse" her.

“No longer a nameless victim, I stand before you as Bianca Allaine Kyne, a survivor. Today, I reclaim my voice, a voice stolen for far too long,” reads Kyne's statement, which her lawyer supplied to Rolling Stone. "Warner exploited his power and twisted influence to coerce me into his dark desires. The young girl he groomed in Louisiana became a victim of his perversion in New York.

"For years, I lived under his shadow, paralysed by fear. But that fear no longer controls me. It has been replaced by an unwavering pursuit of justice. I stand tall, unafraid. This is not just about my personal story. This is about exposing an industry that prioritises profit over the safety of vulnerable young women."

Warner’s lawyer has responded to Kyne’s allegations, telling Rolling Stone that his client, "does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago. He certainly was never intimate with her. She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than three years. But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers."

Kyne's lawsuit is the second of two Jane Doe suits filed against Warner. The first was settled ahead of trial in September 2023, with the alleged victim stating that she'd been subject to "threats, bullying, harassment and various forms of intimidation" since filing two-and-a-half years earlier.

In January 2023, Manson also reached an agreement with Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco over claims that he had raped her, battered her, and violated California's human trafficking laws. The singer had denied the allegations Bianco made against him.