Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson reach out-of-court settlement over sexual assault lawsuit

Actor Esmé Bianco and Brian Warner a.k.a. Marilyn Manson have reached an out-of-court settlement over the sexual assault lawsuit she filed against him in 2021. The terms of the settlement have not been revealed.

In a brief statement given to Rolling Stone (opens in new tab), Bianco's lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, said, "Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career."

Bianco, most famous for her role as Ros in Game of Thrones, originally accused Manson of multiple instances of physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse, as well as an instance of rape.

News of the settlement comes a month after a judge in Los Angeles dismissed another sexual assault lawsuit filed against Manson after the plaintiff, Ashley Morgan Smithline, failed to appoint new legal representation following her original lawyer's decision to withdraw from the case. Smithline can choose to refile the case should she find new legal representation or chooses to represent herself.

At least 11 women have accused Manson of abuse, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, who claims that he subjected her to “personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse.”

Another of Manson’s former partners, actor Evan Rachel Wood, alleged the singer “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” Wood and Bianco subsequently co-created The Phoenix Act (opens in new tab), a nonprofit organisation which seeks to expand the rights of domestic violence survivors.

The singer faces one further lawsuit, filed by an ex-girlfriend known in legal documents as "Jane Doe." He has also filed a lawsuit against Wood, alleging "defamation, emotional distress, and impersonation over the internet."