Marillion detail live pack

Marillion have confirmed the release of a live pack entitled A Sunday Night Above The Rain, which features every track from 2012 album Sounds That Can't Be Made.

The release will be available in double CD, double DVD and Blu-ray formats on June 30 via EarMusic. It was recorded on March 10 last year at their bi-annual fan Weekender in the Netherlands.

EarMusic say: “One of Marillion’s strongest live releases so far, A Sunday Night Above The Rain provides the best possible sound and glorious high-definition vision.”

The album also includes a range of fan favourites. Marillion recently confirmed some details of next year’s Weekender events.

Tracklist