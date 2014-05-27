Marillion detail live pack

Marillion have confirmed the release of a live pack entitled A Sunday Night Above The Rain, which features every track from 2012 album Sounds That Can't Be Made.
The release will be available in double CD, double DVD and Blu-ray formats on June 30 via EarMusic. It was recorded on March 10 last year at their bi-annual fan Weekender in the Netherlands.
EarMusic say: “One of Marillion’s strongest live releases so far, A Sunday Night Above The Rain provides the best possible sound and glorious high-definition vision.”
The album also includes a range of fan favourites. Marillion recently confirmed some details of next year’s Weekender events.
Tracklist
- Gaza 2. Waiting To Happen 3. Lucky Man 4. This Strange Engine 5. Pour My Love 6. Neverland 7. Invisible Ink 8. Montreal 9. Power 10. Sounds That Can’t Be Made 11. The King Of Sunset Town 12. The Sky Above The Rain 13. Garden Party