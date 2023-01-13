Marillion announce surprise Netherlands weekend for April

Marillion have announced they will make a surprise return to the Netherlands for an extra weekend event at the Philharmonie venue in Haaland for the weekend of April 14-15.

The band have recently announced details of their award-winning weekends with their "flagship", three night, four day event at Port Zelande from March 16-20 and further dates in Padua, Italy (April 28/9), Leicester (May 27/8) and Berlin in Germany (June 23/4).

"We'll be honest and say that we tried to find suitable weekend dates in various different countries across the globe, and either financial constraints or venue availability made them unfeasible," the band state. "The solution that emerged is going to hopefully make our Dutch fans very happy - we are returning to Haarlem in the Netherlands on the 14th/15th April!

"Haarlem is a beautiful city and our Dutch fans are always amazing. We are aware that in this 21st anniversary year of Marillion Weekends around the world, the Dutch fans have, so far only had the option of the residential Port Zelande event. So we thought we'd set that right this year."

Of their intended Canadian weekend the band say: "Owing to the time and distance involved in crossing the Atlantic we are still intending to play three nights in Montreal (12th - 14th May)."

The two-day events will feature "a band-fave-mash-up of the songs from the three-nighters."

