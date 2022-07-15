Marillion announce award-winning weekends for 2023

Marillion have announced that their award-winning Weekends will once again take place in 2023.

The band have confirmed that the Port Zelande weekend in the Netherlands is confirmed over four nights for March 16020, with further weekend dates for Germany, Italy, UK and North America to be confirmed, plus an as yet undisclosed location!

"Next year, we will be presenting our Marillion Weekends again, starting with the welcome return of the four night, three concert, residential, complete blow-out that is Port Zelande," the band say. "We are not quite ready to reveal the other dates and specific locations, but these will include our first Marillion Weekends in Germany and Italy, a return to Leicester for the UK one, and, hopefully, a weekend in North America and one more location to be revealed.

"Lisbon, Stockholm and Lodz will not be included next year. After 2023, the Marillion Weekends will revert to every two years again (barring any more pandemics!)

With the exception of Port Zelande, we have decided that all future Marillion Weekends will be two nights only (Friday and Saturday) and we will play the 'album night' on the Saturday."

"You may have noticed on our recent tours that we have been playing 2 gigs in a row followed by a day off, two gigs, day off etc. This convention season has shown us that we need to adopt to this pattern for future Marillion Weekends too (excluding PZ).

"We aren't getting any younger and we need to make this change to keep up the high standard we have set for ourselves and you expect from us. We appreciate that a three night commitment is a big ask for some of you too so hopefully by only playing two nights more people will be able to join us at the upcoming weekends around the world."

Tickets go on sale on August 8. "All details of the weekend can be found on this site and applications for tickets will open at 2pm (UK time) on August 8 until midnight (UK time) on 14 August," the band add. "We expect this event to be oversubscribed very quickly)."