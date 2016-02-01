Trending

Marillion add dates to 2016 itinerary

They’ll play shows across Europe and South America in support of 18th studio album

Marillion have added more dates to their 2016 tour itinerary.

Last month Steve Hogarth and co revealed a run of shows across North America in support of what will be the band’s 18th studio album. Now they’ve revealed appearances across Europe and South America.

The follow-up to 2012’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made is currently available to pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page in a variety of packages.

In January, the band said the new material was “in good shape” and revealed they had six working titles: The Leavers, El Dorado, Class, Things Buried, New Kings and Melt Our Guns.

The band will play this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival, which takes place at London’s O2 on June 18 and 19.

Marillion 2016 tour dates

Apr 29: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil
Apr 30: Rio Vivo Rio, Brazil
May 01: Belo Horizonte SESC Palladium, Brazil
May 03: Buenos Aires Gran Rex, Argentina
May 05: Valparalso Teatro Municipal De Valparalso, Chile
May 07: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile
May 10: Lima Parque De La Exposlcion, Peru
Jun 17: Zurich Rock The Ring, Switzerland
Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK
Jul 14: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Jul 15: Erfurt Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Jul 16: Wertheim Burg Wertheim, Germany
Jul 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Jul 19: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Jul 20: Fulda Universitatsplatz, Germany
Jul 25: Slupsk Dollna Charlotty X Festival, Poland
Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany
Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany
Aug 08: Colgne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany
Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town Festival, Switzerland
Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA
Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CP
Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL
Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL
Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH
Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC
Nov 02: Québec L’Impérial Bell, QC
Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA
Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA
Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
Dec 06: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands
Dec 07: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands