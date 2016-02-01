Marillion add dates to 2016 itinerary

Marillion have added more dates to their 2016 tour itinerary.

Last month Steve Hogarth and co revealed a run of shows across North America in support of what will be the band’s 18th studio album. Now they’ve revealed appearances across Europe and South America.

The follow-up to 2012’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made is currently available to pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page in a variety of packages.

In January, the band said the new material was “in good shape” and revealed they had six working titles: The Leavers, El Dorado, Class, Things Buried, New Kings and Melt Our Guns.

The band will play this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival, which takes place at London’s O2 on June 18 and 19.

Apr 29: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil

Apr 30: Rio Vivo Rio, Brazil

May 01: Belo Horizonte SESC Palladium, Brazil

May 03: Buenos Aires Gran Rex, Argentina

May 05: Valparalso Teatro Municipal De Valparalso, Chile

May 07: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

May 10: Lima Parque De La Exposlcion, Peru

Jun 17: Zurich Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK

Jul 14: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Jul 15: Erfurt Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany

Jul 16: Wertheim Burg Wertheim, Germany

Jul 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jul 19: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Jul 20: Fulda Universitatsplatz, Germany

Jul 25: Slupsk Dollna Charlotty X Festival, Poland

Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany

Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany

Aug 08: Colgne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town Festival, Switzerland

Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CP

Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Nov 02: Québec L’Impérial Bell, QC

Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA

Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Dec 06: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands

Dec 07: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands