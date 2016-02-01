Marillion add dates to 2016 itinerary

Marillion have added more dates to their 2016 tour itinerary.
Last month Steve Hogarth and co revealed a run of shows across North America in support of what will be the band’s 18th studio album. Now they’ve revealed appearances across Europe and South America.
The follow-up to 2012’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made is currently available to pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page in a variety of packages.
In January, the band said the new material was “in good shape” and revealed they had six working titles: The Leavers, El Dorado, Class, Things Buried, New Kings and Melt Our Guns.
The band will play this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival, which takes place at London’s O2 on June 18 and 19.
Marillion 2016 tour dates
Apr 29: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil
Apr 30: Rio Vivo Rio, Brazil
May 01: Belo Horizonte SESC Palladium, Brazil
May 03: Buenos Aires Gran Rex, Argentina
May 05: Valparalso Teatro Municipal De Valparalso, Chile
May 07: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile
May 10: Lima Parque De La Exposlcion, Peru
Jun 17: Zurich Rock The Ring, Switzerland
Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK
Jul 14: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Jul 15: Erfurt Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Jul 16: Wertheim Burg Wertheim, Germany
Jul 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Jul 19: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Jul 20: Fulda Universitatsplatz, Germany
Jul 25: Slupsk Dollna Charlotty X Festival, Poland
Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany
Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany
Aug 08: Colgne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany
Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town Festival, Switzerland
Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA
Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CP
Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL
Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL
Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH
Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC
Nov 02: Québec L’Impérial Bell, QC
Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA
Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA
Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
Dec 06: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands
Dec 07: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands