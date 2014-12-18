Marduk stream Wartheland

Marduk have made another track from their upcoming album available to stream.

The Swedish black metal outfit will release Frontschwein on January 19 via Century Media Records. They previously made the track Rope Of Regret available to stream.

And they’ve now released a stream of album track Wartheland.

Frontschwein will be released as standard Jewelcase CD, limited Mediabook CD with alternative artwork and bonus track, on noble gatefold LP with LP-booklet and as digital download.

Frontschwein tracklist